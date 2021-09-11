Care providers risk staff shortage

Palms Row Health Care boss Nicola Richards told Sheffield Live! the government must do more to help care providers as many care workers are leaving the sector. The care firm manages long-established nursing homes in Crookes and Fir Vale. Earlier this week Boris Johnson announced a new health and social care tax expected to raise £36 billion over the next three years to pay for care sector reforms and the NHS. Baillor Jalloh reports.
