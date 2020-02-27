Video game museum welcomes gaming royalty

The National Video Game Museum rolled out the red carpet this week for Masayuki Uemura, the hardware research designer behind the classic Nintendo and super Nintendo consoles. In an exclusive appearance in Sheffield, Uemura talked about his career and role in development of the hugely influential gaming hardware. The National Video Game Museum moved to Sheffield in November 2018 reflecting the city’s growing importance in the gaming industry with the success of companies like Gremlin and Sumo Digital. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Conor Clarke, responsible for communications at the National Video Game Museum.