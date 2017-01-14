Young Sheffield artists showcase their work

The Rotary Club of Abbeydale are holding their annual A Level Exhibition at Sheffield Town Hall where a selection of the best pictures produced by Sheffield A level students is displayed. It includes work submitted to the annual National Association of Decorative & Fine Arts Societies (NADFAS) / Royal Society of British Artists (RBA) competition. In the past four years, three of the pictures have featured in exhibition at The Mall Galleries, London. The A Level exhibition is a working exhibition and, with the help of the Sheffield branch of NADFAS, it also features artists in residence. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to exhibition organiser Ken Marshall.