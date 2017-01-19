Springboard cafés offer mental health support

Sean Munnelly, a Burngreave man who came close to suicide after suffering from depression and anxiety, has spoken of the value of the neighbourhood cafés project run by Sheffield Mind and community partners. Munnelly, who lost his house and job after a relationship breakdown but has since recovered, is encouraging people who are feeling low or isolated to visit one of the three Springboard cafés. The drop-in centres run at Manor Library, St Mary’s Community Centre and the Learning Zone in Parsons Cross, providing a place to meet and talk with others and offering confidential support to help on the road to recovery. There is also a women-only Springboard café in Burngreave. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Sean Munnelly about his experience.

Further information is available from:

http://www.sheffieldmind.co.uk/services/social-cafes

or by calling 0114 2584489