Learner drivers to be allowed on motorways

Learner drivers will be allowed on to motorways for the first time if new government plans are approved. Transport minister Andrew Jones says the move would help make British roads safer. The lessons will not be mandatory and driving instructors will decide when their students are ready. The Department for Transport is also looking at trialling a target number of hours of lessons to complete before learners take their test. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!
