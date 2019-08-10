Youth justice service praised for work on knife crime

Sheffield Youth Justice Service has been rated as “good” with some areas of practice outstanding following a probation inspectorate review. The Youth Justice Service works with troubled young people, age between 10 to 18, some of whom are serving court sentences, while others have been given conditional cautions or community resolutions. The Inspector of Probation noted that Sheffield YJS has been at the forefront of work on knife crime. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!