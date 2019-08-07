Knife Angel decision could be reviewed

Sheffield Councillor Paul Wood, cabinet member for housing and community safety, told Sheffield Live! the decision not to host a sculpture aimed a tackling knife crime could be reviewed. The Knife Angel sculpture, created from blades handed in to UK police forces, has provoked mixed views but campaigners are calling for Sheffield to be among the cities hosting the touring sculpture. Baillor Jalloh reports.
