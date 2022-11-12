Yorkshire communities offered flood advice

Communities across Yorkshire at risk of flooding are being offered a series of workshops to help them prepare better, as part of Flood Action Week. With climate change leading to increased flood risk across the country, the workshops are intended to raise awareness of flood risks and flood warning systems, and to support preparedness among at risk households and communities. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Graham Lindsey, flood resilience team leader at the Environment Agency.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..