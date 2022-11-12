Sarah Nulty foundation to support Ukrainians in Sheffield

Front Page, Photo, Sheffield News
PRINT
A A A

The Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation has pledged support to Ukrainians in Sheffield including a children’s choir that is preparing to perform in the city centre during the Christmas festivities. Some of the funding will go towards equipment and costumes for the children who attend a Ukrainian Saturday school. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Julie Voisey, chair of the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation.