Sarah Nulty foundation to support Ukrainians in Sheffield

The Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation has pledged support to Ukrainians in Sheffield including a children’s choir that is preparing to perform in the city centre during the Christmas festivities. Some of the funding will go towards equipment and costumes for the children who attend a Ukrainian Saturday school. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Julie Voisey, chair of the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..