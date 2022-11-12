Paint manufacturer expands Chapeltown factory

A global paint and coating company has unveiled a major expansion of its Sheffield production facility in Chapeltown, expected to create more than 20 new jobs in the area. Sherwin-Williams has invested £10m to expand the factory and boost production. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jallo spoke to Mathew Long, senior area director for Sherwin-Williams and Sheffield Lord Mayor Sioned-Mair Richards who attended the unveiling.
