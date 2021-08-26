Women’s safety artwork destroyed in Ponderosa Park

A public art installation in Ponderosa Park to raise awareness of women’s safety in public spaces has been destroyed by fire. The collaborative artwork installed by campaign group called Our Bodies Our Streets was recently unveiled in collaboration with the University of Sheffield. Organisers expressed their disappointment and anger on hearing of the destruction. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Evie Hairsine, founder of Our Bodies Our Streets.
