Calls grow for independent inquiry into Afghan boy’s death

Refugee agencies and Sheffield MP’s have called for an urgent and independent investigation into the safety of Home Office accommodation arrangements for refugees following the death in Sheffield of a five year old Afghan boy. Mohammed Munib Majeedi died after falling on Wednesday afternoon from a ninth floor window of the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to John Grayson of South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..