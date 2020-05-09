Walkley pub at risk after failed grant claim

Jacqui Hanson, who took over The Rose House pub in March, has accused Sheffield Council of withholding funds after a failed claim to the coronavirus business support grant scheme. Hanson said she registered for business rates in March and applied for the grant but the application was rejected because the business rates application had been lost. Councillor Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for business and investment, told Sheffield Live! in a statement that the local authority is working hard to ensure that all eligible businesses in Sheffield receive the financial support they need. He said: “We understand that this can be a frustrating process for some and we are working as quickly as possible to distribute these grants to eligible businesses to ensure their cash flow is maintained”. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!

More information on support available to businesses in Sheffield can be found online at https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/home/your-city-council/coronavirus-support-for-business or by calling Business Sheffield advisors on 0114 224 5000.