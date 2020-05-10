Migration Matters Festival to be go online

Sheffield’s Migration Matters Festival has announced this year’s event will be held online as a result of the coronavirus lockdown. Festival director Sam Holland told Sheffield Live! the event will be delivered as an online and digital programme celebrating sanctuary, migration and solidarity. The one week event is set to run from 15th to 20th June and will be available online to a global audience. Baillor Jalloh reports.
