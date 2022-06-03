Walking group for the visual impaired seeks new volunteers

The Sheffield Visually Impaired Walking Group is looking for volunteers to guide some of their members during their annual programme of walks in and around the Peak District and South Yorkshire. The group offers opportunities to visually impaired people to go walking regularly, assisted by trained volunteer guides. Since Covid restrictions were lifted more members have joined the group. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Martin Wing, membership secretary for the group.
