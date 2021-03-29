Volunteers sought for Dearne Valley heritage project

RSPB Old Moor is working with Chol theatre and arts to bring to the stage memories and history of the Dearne Valley nature reserves. The RSPB are looking for people with an interest in local history and skills in interviewing and storytelling to volunteer as part of the Flock of Stories heritage project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Liz Harding of RSPB Old Moor and to Mandeep Sarma and Lauren Ash of Chol.