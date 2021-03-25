Watch out, bears about – public arts project returns

Bears of Sheffield, a public arts sculpture project is being planned to bring together businesses, schools and communities to raise money for Sheffield Children ‘s Hospital. The charity is fundraising for a new cancer and leukaemia ward with a remaining target of £1.3 million. A similar project in 2016, the Herd of Sheffield, raised around £600,000 from the auction of 58 elephant sculptures. This year will see 60 large and small sculptures on the Bears of Sheffield trail set to hit the streets in 12 July for 12 weeks. The bears will be auctioned off on 18 October. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to project manager Cheryl Davidson.