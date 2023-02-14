Vigil held for earthquake victims

Syrian residents living in Sheffield held a vigil outside the Town Hall on Sunday to remember those who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey ast week. They also called on the international community to urge the Turkish and Syrian governments to allow aid delivery to the affected areas. The death toll has risen to more than 36,000 since the earthquake on 6 February, with the numbers contnuing to rise. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!

Warning there are distressing images on the video