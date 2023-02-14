Charity calls for tax on single use vaping

A Sheffield based anti-smoking charity is calling on the government to introduce an excise tax on single use vapes to be implemented in the budget next month. The recommendations from Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) come following an increase in youth vaping and growing concerns from parents and teachers. The charity believes an excise tax on disposable vapes would deter many young people from vaping as the increased price would be a deterrent. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke Hazel Cheeseman, deputy chief executive of ASH.