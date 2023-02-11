Sheffield families mourn earthquake victims

Mohamed Kousa, a Syrian resident of Sheffield, is among those who lost family members in the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. Amar Ghanam, Imam at Fatima Community Centre in Burngreave told Sheffield Live! that many local residents have lost relatives and friends. The centre is providing counselling for those affected and is seeking donations to help victims of the earthquake. More than 22,000 people have been confirmed dead with numbers expected to rise as rescue and relief efforts continue. Baillor Jalloh reports.