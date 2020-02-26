Coronavirus patients receiving specialist treatment at Royal Hallamshire

Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital is providing specialist treatment at its infectious diseases unit for two of the coronavirus patients repatriated from a cruise ship in Japan. The individuals are in quarantine and pose no risk to the public, according to Greg Fell, director of public health for Sheffield. So far 13 people in the UK have tested positive for the disease which has symptoms similar to flu. The number is expected to increase. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
