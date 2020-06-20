Homelessness concerns as lockdown eases

Sheffield Council in cooperation with local charities have assisted homeless people with temporary accommodation during the coronavirus lockdown. Charities are now turning their attention to the support needed to avoid those placed in accommodation returning to rough sleeping when the temporary arrangements come to an end. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Daryl Bishop, chief executive officer of Ben’s Centre for Vulnerable People.
