UnShut arts festival launches virtual events programme

Sheffield’s UnShut Festival of Performance is set to launch a three day virtual events programme of radical and experimental new performance art, online, by post and in the streets. UnShut began as a theatre festival in Sheffield in 2017 and is now home to an array of new talent which is to be showcased in the first week of July. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Lydia Cottrell, marketing officer for UnShut Festival.
