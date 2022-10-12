University launches new hub to support minority students

The University of Sheffield has launched a new centre to tackle institutional racism and give support to students of colour. The Centre for Equity and Inclusion will offer support to postgraduate researchers of colour, across the university, whilst challenging racism and other systems of power within and beyond the institution. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Alex Rajinder Mason, project manager for the new centre.
