STAG founder speaks at street trees inquiry

Founder and chair of Sheffield Tree Action Group (STAG), Dave Dilner, was among those who spoke last week at public hearings for the independent inquiry into Sheffield’s street trees dispute. The inquiry was established as part of the co-operation agreement between Labour and Green groups on Sheffield City Council. The inquiry is chaired by Sir Mark Lowcott, whose former work includes senior roles in the civil service and the United Nations.
