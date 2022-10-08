Iranian community concerns as protests escalate

Anti-government protests in Iran have entered their fourth week following the death in custody of 22 year old Mahsa Amini, arrested by morality police for allegedly defyng the country’s strict dress codes. A sixteen year old protester Nika Shakarami went missing in Tehran on 20 September and was later reported dead. Sheffield-based human rights activist Manuchehr spoke to Sheffield Live! about the protests and the concerns of the Iranian community in Sheffield.