Sheffield man shares story of asylum seeker struggle

A Sheffield-based asylum seeker and community volunteer has published a first hand account of a decade of struggle to gain refugee status. The ebook “Detention, destitution and deliberations” is a collection of short stories by Victor Mujakachi about the UK asylum system. Mujakachi, who faced political persecution in Zimbabwe, tells of his detention at Morton Hall immigration removal centre and his release following a successful campaign. Bailor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!