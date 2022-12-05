Union activist speaks out on Labour Party expulsion

Martin Meyer, secretary of Sheffield Trades Union Council spoke to Sheffield Live! following his explusion from the Labour Party after 41 years of continuous membership. Meyer had previously served six years on the Labour Party NEC as a delegate from UNITE the union. According to the Labour Party the decision to expel Meyer was made on the grounds that he had addressed a meeting of the left-wing Labour Against the Witchhunt campaign group in 2018, 3 years before it was proscribed in 2021. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Martin Meyer, secretary and Bob Jeffery, president of Sheffield Trades Union Council.