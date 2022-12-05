Councillors vote against permanent private hire signage

Sheffield councillor have voted against requiring taxi drivers to have permanent signs on their vehicles despite campaigners safety concerns. The Sheffield Council waste and street scene committee voted to not change its policy after considering some safeguarding concerns around taxi drivers removing signage on their vehicles whilst on duty. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to councillor Alex Dimond, who supported the proposed change.
