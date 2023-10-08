Man with the Pram up for Pride of Britain Award

Sheffield’s “Man with The Pram”, John Burkhill, is one of the finalists for the Pride of Britain Fundraiser Award. The announcement comes after Burkhill reached his goal earlier this year of raising £1 million for charity. Well-known in Sheffield, he is a familiar sight with an iconic green wig and pushing a pram, with a charity bucket, around the city centre streets. He hopes to win the award for Macmillan Cancer Support, the charity for which he has been fundraising since the loss of his wife, who died of cancer in 1992. Isabelle Goodhand reports for Sheffield Live!