Trib3 Sheffield communty raise £100k for charity

Trib3 Sheffield held a half marathon on Sunday among other community events raising over £100,000 for St Lukes Hospice. The charity supports 1,900 people with terminal illnesses every year, offering services to families and people that are dealing with life-threatening illnesses. The money raised is the largest received in a single fundraising initiative. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Paul Simpson, manager at Trib3 Sheffield.