Charity recycles prosthetic legs

Legs 4 Africa charity has been on a round trip to sub Saharan Africa delivering prosthetic legs for those in need. Sheffield is one of the hubs for the collection of prosthetic legs for recyling to Africans in need, with some 600 collected from across the country in the charities latest call for donatons. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Tom Williams, founder of Legs 4 Africa.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..