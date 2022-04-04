Sheffield family deliver aid to Ukrainian border

A Sheffield aid worker with family in Ukraine is calling for more donations as the war continues to devastate the country and the number of refugees rises. Nazar Senechyn spoke to Sheffield Live! after returning from delivering aid to the border with Poland. He is planning a further mission to carry medical kits, baby and children’s clothing and other supplies. Nazar has set up a Gofundme fundraising page to support the initiative. Azz Mohammed reports.
