Tree campaigners contest Council injunction

More than a dozen tree campaigners mounted a demonstration outside Sheffield Crown Court as hearings began on a Sheffield Council application for an injunction to restrict tree-felling protests. Thousands of trees have already been felled across the city as part of Council’s 25 year, £2bn Streets Ahead project. The Council says only trees that are diseased, damaging or dangerous are being felled but campaigners say many healthy trees have been removed. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!