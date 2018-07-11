Changes announced to recycle bins scheme

Sheffield Council has announced the phased introduction of new waste recycling arrangements with household to be provided with an additional brown recycling bin. The new bin will be for glass, plastics and cans, while existing blue bins will be designated for paper and card. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Councillor Lewis Dagnall, cabinet member for environment and streetscene.
