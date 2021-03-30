Trafficking charity to expand following pandemic

Sheffield based charity, Snowdrop, which provides long-term support to empower survivors of human trafficking is set to expand its services. The charity plans to collaborate with others across the country to provide long term support to assist human trafficking survivors move on from their past. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Snowdrop Project chief executive Lara Bundock.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..