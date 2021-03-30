Hundreds join ‘Kill The Bill’ protest in Sheffield

Hundreds of people took part in a weekend demonstration against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill with sit down protests outside Sheffield Town Hall and Snig Hill police station. The demonstration commenced at Devonshire Green and moved through the city centre with roads blocked but no reports of the disorder and anti social behaviour that has been linked to similar protests elsewhere. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
