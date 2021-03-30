New tree planting begins on Abbeydale Road

The Abbeydale Road Trees Group have planted their first trees over the weekend following a year of planning. The group are also running a public consultation on what people would want to see in a parklet on the road with plans to start the work over the next few months. Sheffield Live1 reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Joel Gilbert, co founder of Abbeydale Road Trees Group.
