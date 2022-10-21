Get your spooks on with Sheffield Live! TV. In collaboration with Latest TV in Brighton and NVTV in Belfast, we are delighted to present the second edition of Halloween on TV, a TV festival packed with short films and animations on all things spooky – 65 films, over 8 days, from 9pm every night, 24 October onwards.
If you enjoy scary films – including those that don’t take themselves too seriously – this festival is for you! Witches, vampires, werewolves, ghosts, evil spirits, monsters, and much, much more, from talented indie filmmakers all over the world.
Details of all our films are available here
Schedule as follows:
Monday 24th – 9pm – 11pm
A Knocking In The Woods
Danse Macabre
Black Friday
La Boîte
The Colors Eater
Remember this is not over
Girl In The Kiln
Floor 43
Meatballs
Rosbeef
Man vs Smart Zombie
Red Rabbit
Tap Tap Tap
Happy Halloween
Watcher
Tuesday 25th – 10pm – 11pm
The Witch on Bridge Street
the temporal anomaly
Sacrificial Rabbit
When I Look Ahead
Turophobia
Watcher
The Inbetween
Knock Knock
Wednesday 26th – 9pm – 11pm
Relax with Draco
Nightlife
Rotten Faith
Bearzebub
The Magic Hour
Out There
Eat The Rich
We’re Not Safe Here
The Thinning Veil
Friday
Until Death Do Us Part
Pinky House
Three Kings
Power Paladin – Creatures of the Night
Thursday 27th – 9pm – 11pm
Undying Heart
Family Recipes
Beep Beep
Raticulous
Bwitch
Constitution
Spiderlady: Discomfort Moments
Face Off
Oldboy’s Apples
Notebook
Spirit
Dura
Friday 28th – 9pm – 12am
The Hellish Family
Stuffed
For Sale
Paraldehyde
Progeny
Help Me Doctor
Lost Souls
Wicca
Toffee Apples
Dog, Ball, Park
The Hunt
Saturday 29th – 9pm – 12am
A Knocking In The Woods
Danse Macabre
Black Friday
La Boîte
The Colors Eater
Remember this is not over
Toffee Apples
Dog, Ball, Park
The Hunt
7ft, Hairy and Handsome
Bam Bam Acapulco Zombie
Borers
The Last Show
The Witch on Bridge Street
the temporal anomaly
Sacrificial Rabbit
When I Look Ahead
Turophobia
Watcher
The Inbetween
Knock Knock
Sunday 30th – 9pm – 12am
Girl In The Kiln
Floor 43
Meatballs
Rosbeef
Man vs Smart Zombie
Red Rabbit
Tap Tap Tap
Happy Halloween
Watcher
The Thinning Veil
Friday
Until Death Do Us Part
Pinky House
Three Kings
Power Paladin – Creatures of the Night
Undying Heart
Family Recipes
Beep Beep
Raticulous
BWitch
Monday 31st – Halloween! 9pm – 3am
Relax with Draco
Nightlife
Rotten Faith
Bearzebub
The Magic Hour
Out There
Eat The Rich
We’re Not Safe Here
Constitution
Spiderlady: Discomfort Moments
Face Off
Oldboy’s Apples
Notebook
Spirit
Dura
The Hellish Family
Stuffed
For Sale
Paraldehyde
Progeny
Help Me Doctor
Lost Souls
Wicca
A Knocking In The Woods
Happy Halloween
Toffee Apples
Turophobia
Undying Heart
Girl In The Kiln
7ft, Hairy and Handsome
Respirations
Paranormal Farm
Please add your comment below..