Thousands facing universal credit delays

Thousands of Sheffielders are facing delays in access to unversal credit and risk getting into debt, according to Citizen Advice Sheffield. The charity says many are experiencing difficulties verifying their details on the government website and some may have to wait more than five weeks before their first payment. Sheffield Live reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Clare Lodder, chief executive of Citizens Advice Sheffield.
