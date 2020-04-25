Covid-19 response fund distributes over £200k to South Yorkshire community groups

South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation have distributed over £200,000 in grants to community groups to help respond to Covid-19. National and local fundraising has so far raised over £600,000 for distribution with the scheme still open for applications. The money will be used to help foodbanks, counselling services and a wide range of other community groups responding across South Yorkshire to the public health crisis. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Sam Caldwell, head of grants at South Yorkshire Community Foundation.