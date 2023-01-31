Gas safety notice served on Sheffield Council

Sheffield City Council has been issued with a regulatory notice by the Regulator of Social Housing for breach of legal duties on gas safety occurring over several years. The council is legally required to carry out an annual gas safety inspection in every council house, however investigators found that hundreds of properties had not received their annual inspection and many had not been inspected for years. Councillor Douglas Johnson, chair of the housing policy committee at Sheffield City Council, told Sheffield Live! tenants are partly to blame for the failure as engineers were unable to access some of the properties for various reasons. Baillor Jalloh reports.