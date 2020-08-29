Tenants union fears wave of evictions

The Acorn Union fears thousands of tenants could lose their homes when a temporary ban on landlords evicting tenants comes to an end after a one month extension. The ban on evictions was introduced by the government to prevent people becoming homeless due to loss of income during the coronavirus crisis. It is now set to expire on 20 September. Activists are calling for more action to protect tenants. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Cathy Murray, of the Acorn Union.