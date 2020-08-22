Campaigners call for safe passage for asylum seekers

Refugee rights activists mounted a city centre protest on Saturday against the government’s “hostile environment” immigration policy towards those seeking sanctuary in the UK. The protest comes after the body of a 16 year old Sudanese boy, Wajdi Abdulfatah Hamddallah, was discovered on Sangatte Beach after attempting to cross the Channel in a rubber dinghy. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!