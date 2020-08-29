Lib Dems welcome new leader

Sheffield Liberal Democrats have welcomed the election of Ed Davey, MP for Kingston and Surbiton and former energy and climate change secretary, as their new party leader. Davey, who defeated Layla Moran, inherits a party that has faced three disappointing General Election results and will be the fifth leader in five years. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to the leader of Sheffield Liberal Democrats Shaffaq Mohammed.
