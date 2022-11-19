Sustainability in focus at social enterprise conference

Social entrepreneurs from across South Yorkshire came together to mark International Social Enterprise Day at a Sheffield conference to address social, economic and environmental sustainability. Social enterprises put people, communities and environment before profit and operate in many sectors of the region’s economy including health and social care, food, transport, creative industries and community development. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
