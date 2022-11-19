South Yorkshire Mayor demands action on rail plan

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has criticised the government for lack of communication and progress on investment in public transport in Yorkshire and the North of England. It is a year since the integrated rail plan revealed that the HS2 line through Yorkshire had been scrapped. Since then, no alternative plans have been announced to improve train services between Sheffield and Leeds. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..