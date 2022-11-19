Campaign launched to save Abbeydale Picture House

A campaign has been launched to save one of Sheffield’s historic buildings, Abbeydale Picture House, with the aim to restore the building and bring it back into public use. Since 2017, Sheffield arts charity CADS has had a long term lease on the building but a dispute over roofing repairs led to their temporary eviction in May. CADS recently regained access and are launching a campaign to cover the operating costs and to continue long term restoration. Sheffied Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Steve Rimmer, founder and trustee of CADS.