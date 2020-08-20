Support dogs charity hosts Doggy Olympics

Sheffield’s Support Dogs charity are marking the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics with a call to dogs and their owners to join a series of Olympic themed challenges. Participant pooches in the fundraising month are asked to demonstrate six Olympic themed activities, including sprints, jumps and hurdles, and to submit videos of their performance. Doggy suits are provided for owners that want to join the fun. Sheffield Live reporter Sean Johnson spoke to Support Dogs manager Tess Thompson.
