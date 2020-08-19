Sheffield MP welcomes A-Level U-turn

Sheffield Hallam MP, Olivia Blake has welcomed the government U-turn on A-level and GCSE results but says there remain questions to be answered. Her comments come after education secretary, Gavin Williamson said he is “incredibly sorry for the distress” caused to pupils after accepting to change how A-levels and GCSEs results are graded. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
